Ghanaian Samson Baidoo makes Austria debut in Euro 2024 qualifiers

RB Salzburg defender Samson Baido made his debut for Austria in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The debut came in a match against Belgium on Friday night, where Baidoo had 24 minutes of game time.

However, it is worth noting that due to his appearance for Austria, the 19-year-old of Ghanaian descent will no longer be eligible to represent Ghana.

Since 2019 the 19-year-old of Ghanaian descent has featured for all youth teams of Austria.

Baidoo had been on the radar of Ghana, but he earned his debut call-up to the Austria national team this month. His impressive form and performances earned him the opportunity to make his debut for Austria, and he is expected to feature in the upcoming clash against Azerbaijan.

Baidoo's journey in international football is an exciting one, and his potential contributions to the Austria national team are eagerly awaited.

Baidoo has scored twice in seven league appearances so far this season for Salzburg and also featured in the Champions League.