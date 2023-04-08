Ghanaian Samuel Asamoah assists in FCU 1948 Craiova's win in Romania

Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Asamoah provided an assist for FCU 1948 Craiova in their 3-1 victory against Universității Cluj during the third round of the Superliga playoff on Saturday afternoon.

The team coached by Nicolo Napoli dominated the first half, with Aurelian Chițu scoring a hattrick. Asamoah assisted the first goal, passing to Chițu who scored from inside the box with an excellent shot. Chițu scored again just two minutes later, and then again in the 27th minute after a quick team action.

Despite a powerful shot from Nistor in the 12th minute, the response from Universității Cluj was limited. FCU 1948 Craiova missed several other scoring opportunities before an own goal by Duarte narrowed the difference.

Asamoah played the entire match and was instrumental in FCU 1948 Craiova's victory. The 29-year-old midfielder has made 23 appearances and provided one assist this season.