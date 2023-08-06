GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 06 August 2023
Ghanaian Sarpong-Wiredu scores equaliser for Fleetwood Town FC in English League One Opener

Ghanaian defender Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu made his mark in the English League One as he netted his first goal of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old centre-back secured a vital point for Fleetwood Town FC in their season opener against Carlisle United FC.

Facing an early deficit with Owen Moxon's 36th-minute strike for the hosts, Sarpong-Wiredu came to the rescue.

His right-footed strike from the right side of the box found the bottom left corner of the net, levelling the score before halftime and restoring parity for the Red and Whites outfit.

The pulsating clash ended in a 1-1 draw, with Sarpong-Wiredu's equaliser proving crucial for Fleetwood Town FC's positive start to the English League One campaign.

As the season unfolds, Sarpong-Wiredu's contribution promises to play a significant role in his team's aspirations in the league.

