Ghanaian second-tier side Unity FC banned by Ghana FA

The Ghana Football Association has banned second-tier side Unity FC from the Division One League (Zone 1B) to maintain the sporting integrity of the competition, the governing body announced on Friday.

This decision was taken by the GFA Disciplinary Committee following charges imposed on the club for missing seven Division One League matches.

Accordingly, three (3) points and three (3) goals shall be awarded in favour of all opposing Clubs scheduled to play Unity FC.

A fine of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc10,000.00) is imposed on Unity FC payable to the GFA.

The decision has been communicated to the Club and the GFA Competition's department accordingly.

The latest decision means Unity FC will not take part in any organised GFA competition.