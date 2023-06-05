Ghanaian sensation Ernest Nuamah receives medal after helping FC Nordsjaelland end season in second place

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah and his FC Nordsjaealland teammates were presented with silver medals after ending the Danish Superliga in second place.

The Danish Superliga Footballer of the Year led his side into a serious title challenge in the just ended season after scoring 12 goals and providing four assists.

Despite his effort, Danish giants Copenhagen finished strongly to win the league.

Nuamah featured in the final game of the season as Nordsjaelland were held at home by Viborg.

After the game, the players were presented with their medals as they signed off the campaign in style.

Meanwhile, his outstanding performances has earned him a first Black Stars invite ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.

He is also expected to join the Black Meteors for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate will arrive the Black Stars camp with two individual awards, having earlier won the best player in Spring.