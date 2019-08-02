Ghanaian sensation Philip Ankrah hopes to emulate Manchester City ace Sergio Aguero

Ghanaian youngster Philip Yeboah Ankrah has disclosed his dreams of emulating Manchester City star Sergio Aguero.

Ankrah, who scored 25 goals in 25 games for Hellas Verona’s U-17 side, and is one of Ghana's brightest young talents in world football.

The 16-year-old is set to make his Serie A debut this season, but while he may be at an early stage of his development, he's setting his sights on a move to one of Europe's footballing giants in the future.

“In Italy, my preferred destination will be Juventus, but my greatest dream is to play for Manchester City,” he told Goal. “I love their style of football and I aspire to be like Sergio Aguero."

“In Serie A, I watch Cristiano Ronaldo a lot, but I love Aguero because he is the player I look up to. He is very strong and aggressive on the field.

"I also pay attention to other strikers too, like Harry Kane. I admire him a lot because of his strong desire to always get on the scoresheet.”

He describes his own game in similar terms, commenting that he is “very fast and physically strong,” and able to “hold up the ball very well if my team need to breathe.”