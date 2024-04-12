Ghanaian Shadirac Say Chyreme voted Soroksar FC Player of the Month

Shadirac Say Chyreme has been chosen as Soroksar FC's player of the month for March, securing an overwhelming majority of votes from his teammates.

The young Ghanaian defender, who joined Soroksar SC on loan from Hungarian champions FerencvÃ¡ros in January, showcased impressive performances with the youth and senior teams.

At just 19 years old, Chyreme's talent was further recognized when he was named in the team of the week in the Hungarian second division last week. His loan agreement provides him ample playing time to gain valuable experience for the first team.

Soroksar SC praised Chyreme's contributions, stating, "Halfway through the spring season, our players voted again for the best-performing player of the previous month. This time with a landslide majority, Shadirac Say Chyreme received the most votes."

"Our interior defender quickly made him accept his teammates with his non-negotiable playing style. He proved to be unbeatable in the air and on the ground and helped his teammates several times. We congratulate his great performance and wish him similar great matches."