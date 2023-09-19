Ghanaian side Accra Lions secure sponsorship with ONIX

Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions has proudly unveiled ONIX, the West African region's foremost data center company, as their headline sponsor for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

This groundbreaking partnership solidifies ONIX's presence as a significant player in the sporting arena, with their logo taking a prominent position on the front of Accra Lions' jerseys throughout the entire season.

The collaboration, which replaces last season's headline partner, Integral Sports, was the result of successful negotiations and represents a pivotal moment in the club's history.

In an official statement, Accra Lions and ONIX expressed their shared enthusiasm, describing it as a union between two of Ghana's most dynamic brands. Oliver Koenig, Chairman of Accra Lions, conveyed his satisfaction with the new agreement, stating, "We are delighted to have signed a deal with Onix as our new main sponsor. We’re really excited to grow this partnership together with a like-minded brand. Onix stands for energy, innovation, and reliability as we aim to do."

Michael Nahon, CEO of Onix Data Centre, emphasized the company's strong connection to sports and their unwavering commitment to robust and dependable networks. He underlined, "Sport has always been close to our hearts. As a leading data center, we recognize the value of strong, reliable networks—be they digital or human. That's why we're incredibly proud to sponsor Accra Lions FC."

This sponsorship signifies a promising future for both Accra Lions and ONIX, as they embark on a shared journey to further elevate the world of sports in Ghana and reinforce the importance of dependable networks in the digital age.