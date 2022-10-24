Ghanaian side Ali Royals Football Academy gets support from Uk-based Durham City AFC

Ali Royals Football Academy have entered into a partnership with UK-based lower-tier side Durham City AFC

The partnership will see Ali Royals Football Academy get sports equipment among others from Durham City AFC.

The English lower-tier side has adopted the Ghanaian football academy based in the Central Region which solely focuses on developing young talents in the region.

“It’s important we try and meet community needs here, like our relationship with St Cuthbert’s Hospice. Now we can help footballers overseas as well” said club chairman Chris Tanner.

“Over the coming seasons, we will be supplying gear to Ali Royals from our major sponsors TiDi Nation, and other suppliers and donors.” he added.

In Ghana, club founder Ali Yakubu said “Thank you to Durham City, the committee, the players, and all involved. We appreciate your support and we wish The Citizens all the best for the remainder of the season.”

Both clubs are also looking at sending a joint junior squad to the prestigious Dana Cup in Denmark in July 2023.