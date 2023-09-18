Ghanaian side Nations FC unveil home and away kits for 2023/24 football season

Ghana Premier League side Nations FC have unveiled their jerseys for the 2023/24 football season.
Nations FC will be making their debut in the Ghanaian top-flight after qualifying from the Division One Zone Two.
The Ashanti-based team will begin their campaign against MTN FA Cup champions Dreams FC in Dawu on Wednesday September 20.
— Nations Football Club (@nationsfcgh) September 18, 2023