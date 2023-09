Ghanaian side Real Tamale United unveil home and away kits for the 2023/24 football season

Ghanaian side Real Tamale United have unveiled their new jerseys for the upcoming season.

The Premier League side will use an all blue jersey as their home kits.

RTU will wear an all green with a touch of white as their away jersey.

Home and Away jerseyโ€™s in full ๐Ÿ˜. The beauty Admin mentioned โœจ. #๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ต | #๐—ช๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—จ๐—ป๐—ฎ pic.twitter.com/D3CKe6HBZK โ€” REAL TAMALE UNITED (@RTUfcOfficial) September 14, 2023

Real Tamale United have started preparations ahead of the upcoming season as they seek to build a strong team for the topflight league.

The Pride of the North will be in action against Hearts of Oak for the season opener on Friday September 15 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

