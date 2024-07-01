GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian side Tudu Mighty Jets to vie for Iber Cup in Portugal

Published on: 01 July 2024
Ghanaian side Tudu Mighty Jets to vie for Iber Cup in Portugal
Mighty Jets

Division Two League side Tudu Mighty Jets have arrived in Portugal to play in the Iber Cup tournament.

The tournament will run from 2-7 July, 2024 in the city of Estoril and will feature 407 teams from 43 countries.

Former Mighty Jets player Sherrif Deen Mohammed, who is now a FIFA agent, organised the trip for the club to help expose the players to scouts of European clubs.

IberCup is one of the largest and most International Youth Football Tournaments / Soccer Tournaments on the planet.

According to the organizers, the tournament has been approved by UEFA and the Portuguese Football Federation.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more