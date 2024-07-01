Ghanaian side Tudu Mighty Jets to vie for Iber Cup in Portugal

Division Two League side Tudu Mighty Jets have arrived in Portugal to play in the Iber Cup tournament.

The tournament will run from 2-7 July, 2024 in the city of Estoril and will feature 407 teams from 43 countries.

Former Mighty Jets player Sherrif Deen Mohammed, who is now a FIFA agent, organised the trip for the club to help expose the players to scouts of European clubs.

IberCup is one of the largest and most International Youth Football Tournaments / Soccer Tournaments on the planet.

According to the organizers, the tournament has been approved by UEFA and the Portuguese Football Federation.