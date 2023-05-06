Ghanaian Sirlord Conteh provides crucial assist in Paderborn's draw

German-born Ghanaian striker Sirlord Conteh shone in Paderborn's recent match against Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga 2, providing a crucial assist in the team's 2-2 draw at the Volksparkstadion.

SC Paderborn 07 started the game strongly, creating two early chances. Conteh made a solo run towards the goal, but former Paderborn player Sebastian Schonlau managed to stop him with a well-timed tackle.

Maxi Rohr also came close, heading the ball against the post in the 2nd minute. Despite their dominance, Paderborn initially failed to capitalise on their chances.

In the 39th minute, Robert Glatzel scored the opening goal for Hamburger SV. However, Paderborn responded immediately, with Justvan scoring the equalizer from the edge of the box in the 43rd minute, assisted by Conteh.

Hamburg came out stronger in the second half, and Sonny Kittel put the hosts back in front in the 49th minute. However, Paderborn refused to give up and equalized again in the 73rd minute, with Muslija scoring from the penalty spot.

In the 77th minute, Marvin Pieringer came close to securing a late winner for Paderborn, forcing Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes to make a brilliant save with a header. Pieringer had replaced Conteh in the 60th minute.

Conteh's contribution to Paderborn's performance did not go unnoticed, and the young striker is sure to play an important role in the team's upcoming fixtures.