Ghanaian Solomon Bonnah scores for SK Austria Klagenfurt in Austrian Bundesliga

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent Solomon Bonnah found the back of the net for SK Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 20-year-old made a substitute appearance during his team's 3-1 home defeat to LASK in the Austrian top tier.

Bonnah was brought on before the start of the second half and made an immediate impact by scoring a goal.

LASK took the lead through Marin Ljubicic in the 36th minute, and Florian Flecker doubled the lead in the 40th minute. Elias Havel added another goal for the visitors before the half-hour mark.

Bonnah pulled one back for the hosts in the 56th minute, but the game ended 3-1 in favour of LASK at the 28 Black Arena.

The youngster will hope for a better outcome when next he scores for SK Austria.