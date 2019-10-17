Ghanaian sports journos arrive in Germany for Bundesliga media visit

A team of three Ghanaian sports journalists including Class FM Sports Editor Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang have arrived in Dortmund, Germany to embark on a 5-day media tour of the German Bundesliga.

The team, which also comprises Joy FM’s Gary Al Smith and Sena Akoto Ampaw of the Ghana Football Association is expected to go through a series of activities and seminars to broaden their understanding of football and the management of the game in the German football space.

The Ghanaian would be lodging at the Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts in Dortmund where a huge part of their tour will be based.

The exercise which is a collaboration between leading broadcast giants in sub-saharan Africa, StarTimes and the most watched league in the world, Bundesliga is aimed at providing top journalists from Africa with much information about the competition and also a lot of behind-the-scenes experiences.

The program would which in its third year would have journalists from across the continent and beyond from Cote D’Ivoire, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia,Holland, Finland, Sweden and hosts Germany.

The exercise will commence on Friday, the 18th of with a Bundesliga Workshop a the German Football Museum together with a guided tour of the same venue. This will be followed by a tour of the Borussia Dortmund Academy as well as the famous Signal Iduna Park.

The journalists will also have the opportunity to meet with the Assistant to the Managing Director of Wolfsburg Steffen Hillmann as well as the Managing Director of Borrusia Dortmund Carsten Cramer.

The two will take the opportunity to explain to the journalists and the StarTimes team their modes of operation, their culture, how they organize their fans, ticketing and many more.

They team would also be treated to the artistry of German Football with a top Bundesliga game between giants Borussia Dortmund and league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday 19th Octobers.

The team would then move to Frankfurt and continue with a trip to Hoffenheim where they will enjoy another Bundesliga game between TSG Hoffenheim and FC Schalke watch Eintracht Frankfurt’s clash with VFB Stuttgart on Sunday before wrapping up their stay on Monday.

The tour is expected to provide the journalists from the various African countries to carry with them an appreciable understanding of the operations of the Bundesliga and to carry with them ‘ambassadorial’ tasks for the Bundesliga as it seeks to rediscover its lost glory on the African continent.