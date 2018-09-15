Ghanaian sportsmen who have benefited from DNA test

It is sad to father a kid for years and later to realize that kid is not yours.

Ghanaian sportsmen now know the importance of a DNA test due to what they have gone through with ladies as they have been fathering kids that are not theirs.

Check the list below:

1. Nii Odartey Lamptey

The former U-17 World Cup winner and Black Stars forward was the first sports personality in Ghana to request for DNA for kids he has been fathering for almost 20 years after a misunderstanding with his wife Gloria.

In 2013, the DNA test was conducted on the three kids and it proves that he is not the father of the kids.

2. Arthur Moses

The former Ghana and Marseille goal poacher was in the news two years ago after divorcing her wife. In order to ascertain whether he is the father of the kids, he requested for a DNA test. The final result regarding the test is yet to come out.

3. Emmanuel Tagoe

The Ghanaian lightweight boxer is now the latest sports personality to benefit from a DNA test. Tagoe requested for a DNA test for a 14-year-old boy he has been fathering.

The test proves that he is not the father of the boy. According to Tagoe he requested for a DNA test after excessive demands from the boy’s mother.

