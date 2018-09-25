Ghanaian star John Antwi on verge of smashing Papa Arko goal scoring record in Egypt

Ghanaian striker John Antwi is on the verge of smashing the long-standing goal scoring record in the Egyptian Premier League.

The Misr El-Maqasa striker has scored 60 goals in total, just a goal shy of Arko's 61 goals.

He is now on the verge of chalking a great piece of history and has been presented with the golden opportunity to surpass the record held by his compatriot.

It's been a remarkable run for the Ghanaian, who is impressing with numbers on the blindside of many people.

The statistics are clear in the favour of the hugely talented striker, who continues to rake in the numbers in the North African country.