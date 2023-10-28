Ghanaian starlet Matthew Anim Cudjoe responds to spectacular goal for Dundee United

Ghanaian youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe is delighted to have scored in Dundee United's big win over Arbroath in the Scottish Championship.

The former Asante Kotoko forward came off the bench to score for Dundee United in their monstrous victory over Arbroath FC.

The 19-year-old midfielder rounded off a 6-0 devastating triumph against Arbroath at the Tannadice Park in Dundee in a round 10 encounter.

Forward Louis Moult got the opening goal of the match to put Dundee ahead seven minutes after kickoff.

Ross Docherty doubled the lead seven minutes later before young forward Kai Fotheringham increased the advantage two minutes to the halfway mark.

Tony Watt added his name amongst the scoring list twelve minutes after recess. Moult got his second goal of the match afterwards.

The Ghana international reacted on his social media post after scoring that stunning goal