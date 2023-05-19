Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu continues scoring streak in Chinese Super League

Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu showcased his impressive form once again in the Chinese Super League, finding the back of the net in Wuhan Three Town's thrilling 3-3 draw with Chengdu Rongcheng on Friday.

Chengdu Rongcheng took the lead in the 15th minute with a goal from Brazilian international da Silva. However, Yakubu, who was included in the starting lineup, secured the equaliser just before halftime after receiving a splendid assist from Nicolae Stanciu.

Elkeson restored the lead for Chengdu Rongcheng just seven minutes before halftime. However, Wuhan Three Town staged a comeback, with an own goal and a penalty converted by Bispo Junior, allowing them to take the lead for the first time in the game.

In a dramatic ending, Felipe Silva scored in the dying moments, resulting in a hard-fought draw between the two sides at the Wuhan Sports Center.

Yakubu, 24, joined Wuhan Three Town during the winter transfer window and has been steadily rediscovering his form. He has now scored three goals in six appearances for the team.

He joined them on loan, but it's unlikely he will return to Portuguese side Rio Ave. His contract with Rio Ave will expire in 2025.