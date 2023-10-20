Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu on target as Wuhan Three Towns beat Dalian Pro

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was on target as Wuhan Three Towns secured a convincing away win against Dalian Professional FC on Friday in the Chinese Super League clash

Abdul Aziz Yakubu played a pivotal role starting at the Dalian Suoyuwan Football Stadium and lasting for 76 minutes as he helped the team clinch a 3-1 win.

Throughout the game, the visiting team displayed their dominance with substantial possession and numerous shots.

Abdul Aziz Yakubu opened the scoring for Wuhan Three Towns in the 23rd minute by converting a penalty with a precise right-footed shot to the bottom left corner.

In the 31st minute, Davidson of Wuhan Three Towns extended the lead to 2-0, firing a left-footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom right corner.

Dalian Professional FC fought back when César Manzoki found the net in the 42nd minute with a header from the center of the box, assisted by Borislav Tsonev's cross.

Wuhan Three Towns sealed their victory when Park Ji-Soo netted in the 71st minute, with the goal set up by Yan Dinghao's cross following a corner kick.

In the later stages of the game, Wuhan Three Towns player Gao Zhunyi received a red card in the 84th minute but held on to the lead to protect their maximum points.

Abdul Aziz Yakubu's performance and goal, along with contributions from his teammates, ensured a well-deserved 3-1 victory for Wuhan Three Towns over Dalian Professional FC in an action-packed Chinese Super League encounter.