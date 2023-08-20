GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores 11th league goal as Wuhan Three Towns claim vital away win

Published on: 20 August 2023
Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores 11th league goal as Wuhan Three Towns claim vital away win

Ghanaian attacker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu extended his scoring form in the Chinese Super League when he scored again for Wuhan Three Towns in their victory over Chengdu Roncheng.

Yakubu started the game and lasted 89 minutes. Chengdu enjoyed a lot of possession throughout the 90 minutes.

Yakubu header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner made the difference of the match as Three Towns claimed a 1-0 win at the Phoenix Hills Sports Park.

Yakubu’s goal was assisted by Romania international forward Nicolae Stanciu with a cross following a set piece situation.

Three Towns midfielder Deng Hanwen was shown a red card in the 87th minute.

After today’s victory, Three Towns is 5th on the league table with 36 points after 23 games, while Chengdu is 6th with 36 points.

Yakubu has taken his goals tally of the campaign to 11 after 16 appearances. He has four goals behind the league's leading goal scorer.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more