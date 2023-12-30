Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu's next move uncertain as Rio Ave reject China loan extension

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu's loan spell with Wuhan Three Towns has come to an end, and the Ghanaian striker's future in the Chinese Super League is now shrouded in uncertainty.

Yakubu joined Wuhan Three Towns in March 2023 on loan from Rio Ave, and his impressive performances on the field quickly made him a fan favourite. In 33 appearances, he scored 19 goals and provided 3 assists, playing a crucial role in Wuhan Three Towns' victory in the Chinese Super Cup.

Despite his success, Yakubu's future with Wuhan Three Towns is now in doubt due to Rio Ave's refusal to extend his loan agreement.

According to reports, Wuhan Three Towns offered to extend Yakubu's loan for the 2023 season with an obligation to purchase for â‚¬2.5 million, but Rio Ave rejected the proposal due to their own financial struggles.

The 25-year-old has a contract with the Portuguese club until 2025.

With his loan spell ending and no clear plan in place for his future, Yakubu's next move is eagerly anticipated by fans and clubs alike. Will he stay in the Chinese Super League or return to Portugal? Only time will tell.