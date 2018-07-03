Ghanaian striker Acheampong rejoins Egyptian side for pre-season after doubts over his future

Ghanaian forward Ben Aheampong has joined the rest of his Zamalek teammates for preseason ahead of next season despite the uncertainty shrouding his future.

The Ghanaian was named in the waiting list for the club's team for the upcoming season, following his return on loan at Petrojet.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko struggled to break into the Zamalek team and spent the last six months at Petrojet where he enjoyed some play time.

However, last week, Zamalek named their squad for next season with the Ghanaian on the waiting list. Ben Acheampong will be looking at impressing new manager Christian Gross.

The Egyptian giants announced the Swiss manager as the new head Coach of the club giving an opportunity for all players to justify their inclusion at the White Castle.

Ben Acheampong has begun gym work as he works on getting ready for the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile compatriot Nana Poku mutually terminated his contract with Zamalek a week ago after joining the club last season.