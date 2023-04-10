Ghanaian striker Alex Asamoah sets sights on moving abroad after injury setback

Ghanaian forward Alex Asamoah has expressed his desire to move abroad, stating that he believes he has paid his dues in domestic football.

The 37-year-old has been out of action for a while due to an injury but is now back to full fitness and ready to feature for any club.

In an interview with Angel TV, Asamoah reiterated his desire to move abroad, saying, “We’ve contributed our quota to Ghana football, we are still praying and hoping to get a move outside the country. Even if it is Pakistan, I will move because it is better than playing in the local scene. I will accept any move that comes my way at the moment.”

Asamoah, who is still the most expensive signing in the Ghana Premier League following his move from Ashantigold to Asante Kotoko in 2008, has featured for a host of clubs domestically.

Now fully recovered from his injury, Asamoah is eager to take his career to the next level and make a name for himself on the international stage. With his wealth of experience and talent, there is no doubt that he would be a valuable asset to any team he joins.