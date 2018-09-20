GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 20 September 2018
Ghanaian striker Ameyawu Muntari scores and provides two assists as Santa Barbara City College beat Chaffey College
Ameyawu Muntari (no. 10) of City College celebrates after scoring the Vaqueros’ second goal of the game against Oxnard College and taking the lead 2-1 at La Playa Stadium at Santa Barbara (Calif.) City College on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Muntari already had a yellow card, and after the goal, he received another for his actions, causing him to get a red card. (Photo by Alejandro Gonzalez Valle/The Channels)

Ghanaian striker Ameyawu Muntari was on target and provided two assists for Santa Barbara City College  in their 3-2 win at Chaffey College.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 4 in the state, improved to 5-0 and they’re one of five unbeaten teams in the state. The Vaqueros are 21-0-6 in their last 27 regular-season games.

Lagunas, a sophomore forward from Santa Barbara High, and Muntari, a sophomore midfielder from Ghana, got on the board quickly with Muntari feeding Lagunas for a goal just 75 seconds into the game.

The Panthers (3-2-2) tied it 1-1 on a goal in the 35th minute.

Lagunas struck again in the 52nd minute on a set-up from Muntari. In the 75th minute, Muntari took a pass from Lagunas and scored the eventual game-winner to make it 3-1.

“We started very positively by scoring in the second minute,” stated SBCC coach John Sisterson. “We let them back in it but we always looked like we were capable of scoring more goals. Andrew Angarano had a great game on defense and he was the ‘Man of the Match.’ “

The Vaqueros will host top-ranked Taft (5-1-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in La Playa Stadium. The Vaqueros are unbeaten in their last 14 home games (12-0-2). Taft lost its first game on Tuesday at No. 3 Cerritos, 1-0.

