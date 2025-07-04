Ghanaian striker Baba Zakari joins SC Salgueiros in Portugal for 2025-26 season

Portuguese club SC Salgueiros have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Ghanaian striker Baba Zakari ahead of the 2025-26 football season.

Zakari, 26, arrives at the historic Porto-based club with a reputation for pace, strength, and versatility across the front line.

The club officially confirmed his acquisition via their social media platforms, welcoming him with excitement and high expectations. “Baba Zakari signs for the Willows!” the announcement read. “Welcome, Zakari!”

The Ghanaian forward spent last season featuring for Amarante and Belenense, showcasing glimpses of his talent in Portugal’s lower divisions.

His move to Salgueiros represents another important step in his European journey, as he aims to make a more prominent impact this term.

Zakari is expected to add depth, dynamism, and goals to Salgueiros’ frontline. His signing is a clear signal of the club’s intent to compete strongly and possibly challenge for promotion.

This move also offers a fresh platform for Zakari to relaunch his career and catch the eye of scouts and top-tier Portuguese clubs.

If he can stay fit and consistent, this season could mark a turning point in his professional career.