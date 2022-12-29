Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh close to injury return for Hull City

Benjamin Tetteh is set to return to action for Hull City after being sidelined for more than four months with a hamstring injury.

He also missed the World Cup in Qatar due to the injury, but the striker is set to return to action after returning to training on Christmas Eve.

Tetteh increased his fitness work during the club's mid-season training camp in Antalya and is expected to be available for selection midway through January, assuming no setbacks.

"He's still a couple of weeks away, but he's back in training and we'll manage his load to make sure that he's up to speed," Hull City manager Liam Rosenior said of Tetteh.

"It's great for me to see him in the flesh and I'm really looking forward to having him as part of the group again.

The 25-year-old set up two goals in eight games before his injury.