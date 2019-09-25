VIDEO: Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh sent off in Sparta Prague home defeat against Slavia Prague

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh saw a red card this past weekend while in action for Sparta Prague in the Czech First League.

Tetteh was sent off in the second half as Prague were beaten 3-0 at home by Slavia Prague.

The 22-year-old received a straight red card in the 82nd minute after an awful challenge.

It appears Tetteh had completely lost his temper with his team losing by three unanswered goals and referee Miroslav Zelinka duly sent him off the pitch.

He is expected to miss Sparta Prague next two league games.

Tetteh has scored three goals and provided two assists in 10 league appearances this season.