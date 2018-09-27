GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh's price tag rises after explosive form at Spartak Prague

Published on: 27 September 2018
Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh's price tag rises after explosive form at Spartak Prague

Benjamin Tetteh has seen his value skyrocket following his impressive displays for Czech side Sparak Prague.

The striker's market value has risen from eight million Euros to ten million following an explosive season in the European country.

If the Ghanaian maintain his current form, the figure will skyrocket further.

Tetteh appears to be silencing his critics with improved performances on weekly basis in the Czech First League.

The former Dreams FC lanky striker is showing strength and quality with a number of clubs in England taking notice of his matured displays.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations