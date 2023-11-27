Ghanaian striker Bernard Morrison faces season-ending blow with cruciate ligament tear

AS FAR's striker Bernard Morrison has suffered a significant setback, enduring a serious injury during training ahead of their upcoming clash against Wydad in the Moroccan Professional League's tenth round.

The Military Club confirmed the Ghanaian player's injury, revealing a cruciate ligament tear in a statement released on Sunday.

Following an MRI diagnosis and comprehensive tests, the Royal Army's medical staff anticipates Morrison's absence for approximately six months.

This unfortunate timeline effectively marks the end of his season. The player is set to undergo surgery in the coming days to address the injury.

Morrison, who joined the army last summer based on the recommendation of Tunisian coach Nasr al-Din al-Nabi, faces a challenging road to recovery. The coach had previously worked with Morrison during the player's stint with Tanzania's Young Africans in the previous season.

The Ghanaian striker has a diverse football background, having played for various clubs, including Tanzania's Simba, South Africa's Orlando Pirates, Congolese Mazembe and Motema Pembe, as well as Ghana's AshantiGold.

The unfortunate injury is a significant blow to both Morrison and AS FAR as they navigate the remainder of the season without one of their key players.