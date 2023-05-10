Ghanaian striker Bernard Morrison scores in Young Africans' CAF Confederation Cup semi-final win.

Ghanaian striker Bernard Morrison made a vital contribution to Young Africans' 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The match was held at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, and the home team dominated the proceedings.

Despite not starting the game, Morrison was brought on in the 66th minute to replace Jésus Ducapel Moloko.

His introduction added more intensity to Young Africans' attack, and he came close to scoring in the 73rd minute after receiving a pass from Mudathir Yahya. Unfortunately, his attempt on goal went wide off the mark.

It was Stéphane Aziz Ki who broke the deadlock for Young Africans in the 64th minute with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box that found the top left corner.

Tuisila Kisinda provided the assist for the goal. Young Africans continued to push for a second goal and got their reward in the 90th minute when Morrison scored a left-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box to the bottom left corner. Fiston Mayele provided the assist following a fast break.

The victory puts Young Africans in a strong position to reach the final of the CAF Confederation Cup, with the return leg set to take place on June 20. Morrison's contribution will be vital if they are to secure their spot in the final.