Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey attracts interest from Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey has caught the attention of Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been in outstanding form for Bulgarian side Ludogorets this season, attracting interest from a number of clubs including Dinamo Zagreb.

Tekpetey's performances in the Bulgarian Parva Liga, where he has notched up eight goals and five assists in 20 games, have impressed Dinamo Zagreb scouts.

The club see him as the ideal player to bolster their attacking options for the forthcoming season. Blues manager Igor Bišćan is believed to be a big admirer of Tekpetey and could make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Tekpetey joined Ludogorets on loan last season before making the move permanent in 2021. He formed a formidable partnership with Elvis Manu, helping the Eagles secure the league title and the Bulgarian Cup.