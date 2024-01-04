Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey attracts interest from Premier League clubs

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey has revealed that he has received offers from Premier League clubs and could Ludogorets in the January window.

The 26-year-old has been impressive for his club this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 32 appearances, which has caught the attention of several clubs in Europe.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Tekpetey hinted that he may leave the Bulgarian champions, citing his desire for competition.

"I can’t say I will stay at Ludogorets because I am a player who always wants competition. We are working and looking forward to securing a move from the club in the January transfer window. But if I’m unable to leave, I will help the team to fight to play in the Champions League at the end.

"I have offers from Premier League clubs but I’m looking at what God will do," he said.

Despite being named in the Black Stars 55-man provisional squad, Tekpetey did not make the final cut for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. However, his performances for Ludogorets have continued to attract attention from scouts and coaches around the world.

It remains to be seen whether Tekpetey will secure a move in the January transfer window, but his talent and form suggest that he could be a valuable addition to any team.