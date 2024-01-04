Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey considering Ludogorets future amid Premier League interest

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey has revealed that he is considering his future at Bulgarian club Ludogorets amid interest from several clubs.

The 26-year-old has been in excellent form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 7 assists, which has attracted the attention of several clubs, including those in the English Premier League.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Tekpetey disclosed that he is weighing up his options and is eager to face new challenges. "I can't say I will stay at Ludogorets because I am a player who always wants competition," he said.

"We are working and looking forward to securing a move from the club in the January transfer window. But if I'm unable to leave, I will help the team to fight to play in the Champions League at the end."

When asked about the offers he has received, Tekpetey replied, "I have offers from Premier League clubs, but I'm looking at what God will do." He added that he is keeping his options open and is focused on his career. "I'm a player who always wants to develop and grow, so let's see what the future holds," he said.

It remains to be seen where Tekpetey will end up next season, but his impressive performances for Ludogorets have certainly put him on the radar of several top European clubs.

After a season-long loan to Ludogorets Razgrad, Tekpetey permanently joined the team on June 29, 2021, and has since won six titles, including three consecutive Bulgarian First League championships.