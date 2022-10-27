Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey impresses but Ludogorets lose to Betis in Europa League

Bernard Tekpetey will be disappointed to lose after an impressive performance in Ludogorets' Europa League match against Real Betis.

The Bulgarian champions were defeated 1-0 in Razgrad, putting them in danger of failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Real Betis won thanks to a second-half goal by midfielder Nabil Fekir, securing the Spanish side's place in the next round.

Tekpetey was Ludogorets' best player and did not deserve to be on the losing side.

In the game, no player had more shots (7), completed more dribbles (4), or created more chances (4) than Tekpetey.

He was unlucky not to score, with Ludogorets now needing a win or draw in their final game against Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in Rome to qualify.

The 25-year-old has eight goals and two assists in all competitions this season.