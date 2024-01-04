Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey maintains positive outlook despite AFCON 2023 squad omission

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey has expressed his understanding and acceptance of being left out of Ghana's final 27-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite showcasing good form with 11 goals and seven assists for Ludogorets this season, Tekpetey did not make the cut after initially being part of the 55-man squad.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Tekpetey shared his philosophical perspective on the situation, stating, "I’m not saddened by my exclusion from Ghana’s final squad for the AFCON because I believe in time and season as said in the Bible. I know if it’s my time I will find myself in the team, and I know if it’s my season, definitely it will be great for me."

He acknowledged that his exclusion did not deter his spirit, emphasising his experience in dealing with similar situations in the past.

Tekpetey highlighted the importance of remaining positive and focused on his career despite setbacks, stating, "I won’t say I’m sad because this is not the first time something like this has happened to me. I’m mature in the game, and being part of the 55-man provisional list is a plus for me, and I have to be grateful to God."

Addressing concerns from his teammates, Tekpetey reassured them, saying, “My guys were really worried after missing out on the final 27-man squad but asked them to relax. I am the one who encouraged them."

Tekpetey will be supporting the Black Stars as they try to win the AFCON for the first time since 1982.