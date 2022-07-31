Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey on target in Ludogorets win in Bulgaria

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey scored his third goal of the season to help Ludogorets maintain their unbeaten start to the Bulgarian Frist League on Friday.

Tekpetey scored in the first minute of Ludogorets' 5-0 win over Spartak Varna. Ludogorets now leads the league with 10 points after four games.

Tekpetey completed a brilliant attack with a close-range effort to give Ludogorets the lead. Then Thiago (brace), Neuciano Gusmao, and Rick added four more to secure three points.

After missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations squad earlier this year, the 24-year-old is vying for a spot in Ghana's World Cup squad in 2022. His form has been excellent, but he must keep it up if he is to be invited by coach Otto Addo.

Friday's goal was his third in four games, adding to the many he scored during the pre-season. He is currently Ghana’s most lethal in Europe.

Tekpety played a key role in Ludogorets winning the league last season, and the club's goal this season is to defend that title. They've had a good start so far, thanks to Tekpetey's influence.