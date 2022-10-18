Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey reveals Ludogorets' target for this season

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey has revealed that Ludogorets' target is to win the Bulgarian league and qualify for the Champions League.

Tekpetey scored twice in Ludogorets' 4-0 win over Beroe on Monday, bringing his league goal total to seven.

The reigning champions are now a point behind the leaders CSKA 1948, having played two fewer games.

"Thank God for everything. We had situations in the first half but we couldn't score. In the second we wanted to use the spaces more. When you have situations like these, you have to score more," Tekpetey said after victory on Monday.

"When I have those opportunities, but there's an ambush, I believe I have to score. I'm not looking to see if there's an ambush or not."

We want to take each game step by step and win. The championship gives us the opportunity to play in Europe. We want to play in the Champions League."

"We must not give up, sometimes you feel good, but there are no spaces, you have to wait, and move the ball.

"In games like these, when there is a chance to score more, you have to score more. You have to punish them. I told the coach that we have to play, but also score more.

The former Schalke 04 man has eight goals in all competitions this season.