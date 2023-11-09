Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey shares stories of his football journey

Ludogorets star Bernard Tekpetey recently shared stories of his journey in football, revealing how he had to convince his mother to let him pursue his passion and the challenges he faced in Germany.

In an interview with Diema Sport, Tekpetey explained how he fell in love with football at a young age, but his mother was initially opposed to the idea. "My father was a big fan of football and very supportive of my passion, as well as my sister, but my mother was against it," he said.

However, Tekpetey's determination eventually won over his mother. He recalled a memorable incident where his mother tried to pull him off the field during an important game, but the other teams convinced her to let him continue playing. "But in that moment, all the teams started to convince her that I was the best player on the field and she should leave me and gradually she started to accept my choice," he said.

Tekpetey also talked about his experience in Germany, where he played for Schalke 04, Fortuna Dusseldorf, and Paderborn. He described it as a difficult period, but one that taught him valuable lessons.

"My dream was to play football in Europe. When I arrived in Germany, everything was... how can I say it - a tragedy. It was difficult because it was snowing and I saw snow for the first time in my life. They were dying of cold despite all the clothes I wore and I had to show my best to earn a place there. But I never gave up," he said.

Despite the challenges, Tekpetey credits his time in Germany for teaching him discipline. "In Germany, I learned discipline," he stated.

Now playing for Ludogorets in Bulgaria, Tekpetey expressed gratitude towards the country and its people. "Two years later, the team and the club are now part of my family. I appreciate them a lot. This is a team where everyone is focused only on winning. This extra motivation, this way of thinking has a very positive effect on all the players, makes them stronger. Once you're here, you're fighting for success. That should be the only idea in your head," he said.

The 26-year-old striker clinched three consecutive Bulgarian First League titles with Ludogorets, netting over 30 goals each season.