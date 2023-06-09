GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian striker Bernard Terkpetey reacts after achieving double with Ludogorets

Published on: 09 June 2023
Ludogorets forward Bernard Tekpetey showed his excitement after his team achieved a double on Wednesday by winning the Bulgarian league title as well as the Bulgarian Cup two weeks ago.

Ludogorets Razgrad achieved a remarkable double by winning both the Bulgarian Parva Liga title and the Bulgarian Cup having clinched the former on Wednesday with a win over Cherno More.

Tekpetey played a crucial role in their success, contributing eight goals and five assists in 27 games throughout the season.

He came in as a substitute in Ludogorets' 1-0 victory over Cherno More in the last match of the season, as the club won the Bulgarian title for the 12th time in their history.

The former Schalke 04 star entered the game in the 85th minute to help his team glide to victory.

With an impressive tally of 85 points from 35 matches, Ludogorets showcased their offensive prowess by scoring 81 goals while maintaining a formidable defense, conceding only 27 times.

Two weeks prior to their league triumph, they also won the Bulgarian Cup by defeating CSKA 1948 Sofia in the final.

He took his official Twitter handle to thank God for the achievement.

“Praise and glory to God for whom nothing is too hard. CHAMP12NS” he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/BTekpetey32/status/1666927096168341510

 

 

 

