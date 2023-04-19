Ghanaian striker Brandon Thomas-Asante on target in West Brom away victory over Blackpool

England-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante was on the scoresheet for West Brom when they beat relegation threatened Blackpool in the English Championship.

Thomas-Asante opened the scoring of the match as the Baggies recorded a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night at Bloomfield Road.

West Brom were the ones to open the scoring in the in the 18th minute when Conor Townsend flicked a corner towards Thomas-Asante, and the striker made no mistake in firing the visitors ahead.

West Brom doubled their advantage to seal off the victory in the 60th minute through defender Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

The Baggies move into the playoff places after Tuesday's win. They are 6th on the league standings with 63 points from 42 matches.

Blackpool continue to sit in the relegation zone as they remain in the 23rd position on the table, with five points adrift of safety.

Thomas-Asante takes his scoring account in Championship to 7 goals in 29 appearances this campaign.