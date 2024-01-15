Ghanaian striker Brandon Thomas-Asante secures spot in Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week

Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has earned a well-deserved spot in the distinguished Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week, showcasing a standout performance for The Baggies.

The dynamic forward's exceptional display in a memorable match against Blackburn solidified his inclusion in the team. Thomas-Asante's impact on the pitch was remarkable as he scored a brilliant brace, showcasing his skill and prowess both in the first half and after the interval. His contributions were pivotal in guiding Carlos CorberÃ¡n’s team to a resounding 4-1 victory at The Hawthorns.

The scoring spree for The Baggies commenced with an early goal from Tom Fellows, and Brandon Thomas-Asante further extended the lead with a goal, alongside an unfortunate own goal from the opposition, securing a comfortable three-goal advantage before halftime.

Despite a response from Blackburn’s Jake Garrett around the hour mark and efforts to challenge goalkeeper Alex Palmer in the second half, Thomas-Asante swiftly secured his brace and notched the hosts’ fourth goal in the 64th minute, sealing a convincing victory.

Thomas-Asante was acknowledged for his outstanding performance by WhoScored.com, bestowing upon him an impressive rating of 9.02/10. This recognition not only underscores his brilliance but also highlights his significant impact on The Baggies’ triumphant performance.

Inclusion in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week is a testament to Thomas-Asante’s exceptional abilities and the influential role he played in a memorable clash at The Hawthorns.