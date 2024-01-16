Ghanaian striker Brandon Thomas-Asante thrilled with brace in West Bromwich Albion victory

Ghanaian striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has expressed his joy after he netted a sensational brace to propel West Bromwich Albion to victory against Blackburn Rovers.

The English-born forward showcased his goal-scoring prowess with two remarkable strikes, contributing significantly to the Baggies' success.

In an exclusive post-game interview, Thomas-Asante shared his excitement and insights into the strategy behind his impressive performance. The first goal saw him hammer a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, showcasing his precision and skill. In the second half, he doubled his tally with a clever run across the front of the defender, finishing with finesse from close range.

Reflecting on the match, Thomas-Asante expressed his happiness and humorously mentioned his desire for a hat-trick.

“A striker will always claim it, but I’m just happy that I got on the scoresheet at home, that the fans were happy and that we got the win as a team. It was a really good day.

“The team performance more than anything was one to be proud of.

“Both me and the defender will want to say it was my goal. I saw it trickle in. I threw myself at it, but I can’t say for sure that I did get it.

“It’s good to be in those positions though. Sometimes as a striker, you have to make whatever you can happen. Whether I got a touch on it, that’s for everyone else to decide.

“I’ve been working on those types of finishes a lot in training. The coach Michael Hefele has been working so much with me and he knows I don’t want to go straight in from training.

“I want to get my finishing to a level where it’s as good as possible.

“There are certain positions we find ourselves in as a team quite a lot, heading out into wide positions. For the second one, that little dart across the front, that’s something we’ve been working on.

Although he now has 10 goals in all competitions for 2023/24, Brandon plans to score a lot more in the months remaining in the current season.

