Ghanaian striker Braydon Manu makes return to SV Darmstadt team training

Ghanaian striker Braydon Manu has rejoined team training with SV Darmstadt 98 after a challenging three and a half months grappling with ankle problems.

Manu's persistent ankle issues had kept him on the sidelines, hindering his active participation and limiting his contributions to the team. However, his commitment to the rehabilitation process has paid off, with the striker successfully overcoming his injury concerns.

Despite this positive development, coach Torsten Lieberknecht has cautioned against expecting an immediate appearance in the upcoming away game against SV Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion on Saturday afternoon.

Lieberknecht stressed the importance of exercising caution after the extended break, emphasizing the need to prioritize Manu's well-being.

The news brings a sigh of relief to fans who have eagerly awaited his return to the pitch.

The 26-year-old forward has made two appearances in the Bundesliga this season, and his return to team training signifies a hopeful resurgence in his involvement with SV Darmstadt 98.