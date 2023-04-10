Ghanaian striker Braydon Manu named in Bundesliga 2 team of the week

Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu's impressive performance for Darmstadt against Paderborn 07 on Sunday has earned him a place in Sofascore's Bundesliga 2 team of the week.

Manu was instrumental in Darmstadt's 2-1 home win over Paderborn 07, scoring one goal and providing one assist to secure the victory for his team. The 26-year-old forward played for 69 minutes before being substituted in the second half.

Darmstadt took the lead in the 35th minute through Matthias Bader, after connecting from Manu's pass. However, Paderborn 07 restored parity before half-time through Florent Muslija.

In the second half, Manu scored the winning goal in the 63rd minute to secure all three points for his side. Manu has now scored five goals and provided five assists in 21 matches in the German Bundesliga 2 this season.