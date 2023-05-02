Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey praised by former Dutch striker Pierre van Hooijdonk

Former Dutch striker Pierre van Hooijdonk has hailed the qualities of Ajax forward Brian Brobbey and tipped him to succeed in the Dutch national team.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian lasted the entire 120 minutes of Ajax's defeat to PSV in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday and gave a good account of himself despite ending up on the losing side.

Van Hooijdonk believes the 21-year-old has a unique skill set that has yet to be realised. According to him, Brobbey is a direct attacker and will come good for both club and country in the future.

"If you keep telling him that he's not fit enough, you're also making fun of a boy like that. Everyone knows what Brobbey can and cannot do. All over the world, strikers often don't play 90 minutes. Also because they have to endure a lot. That he has to is nonsense. And now he can suddenly go full house for 120 minutes against PSV. Well, he really didn't learn that in two weeks, you know," he said

"Because he is so fast and strong, he was very annoying for the defenders of PSV and dangerous for Ajax. The ball on the post, the ball in front. You can see from those running actions that he is a real striker," says the former striker

"Leave Brobbey alone. In my eyes, he should always play. Otherwise, Ajax will have too many attackers who want the ball in their feet and the team will be too predictable."