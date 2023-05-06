Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban helps Genoa secure Serie A promotion

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban has helped Genoa secure promotion to Serie A after just one year in the second division.

The team needed to outperform Bari to secure automatic promotion as one of the top two teams.

Genoa defeated Ascoli 2-1 at Marassi, with goals from Mattia Bani and Milan Badelj, taking their points tally to 70. Meanwhile, Bari was held to a 1-1 draw in Modena. Ekuban made 13 appearances and scored one goal for the club.

Founded in September 1893, Genoa are the oldest football club in Italy, with nine titles before Serie A became the current format. However, they were relegated last season after a tumultuous campaign that saw them taken over by American investors 777 Partners.

This season began with Alexander Blessin as the head coach, but he was sacked in early December.

Youth team coach Gilardino was promoted to the main job, and he led the team to 14 Serie B victories, six draws, and one defeat. This proved to be an inspired decision, initially meant to be a stopgap measure.

Unfortunately, there won’t be a Derby della Lanterna next season since Sampdoria are rock bottom and set for relegation.