Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban secures crucial victory for Genoa in Serie A

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban played a pivotal role in Genoa's crucial 2-1 comeback victory over Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A.

After Sassuolo initially took the lead with a goal from Andrea Pinamonti in the 28th minute, Genoa responded with determination.

Albert GuÃ°mundsson equalised for Genoa with a converted penalty, setting the stage for Ekuban's late heroics. The Ghanaian striker scored the decisive goal, securing Genoa's first away win in nine matches.

This victory marked Sassuolo's first loss against Genoa since January 2020 and extended their winless streak at home to six games.

Genoa now sit in the 13th position on the Serie A table with 29 points after 17 games.

Ekuban's late goal, his first in the ongoing league after 12 games, adds to Genoa's momentum, and he aims to contribute more goals as the season unfolds.