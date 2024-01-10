Ghanaian striker Carl Davordzie recalled from loan spell by CFR Cluj

CFR Cluj have recalled Ghanaian striker Carl Davordzie from his loan at FC Gloria following his impressive performance in the Romania Liga III.

Davordzie joined CFR Cluj from Italian lower division side Camposanto Calcio in 2022 but was sent on loan to Gloria FC, a third-division club. His time at Gloria FC proved to be a successful one as he scored nine goals in 12 games, including five assists.

The 22-year-old's exceptional form did not go unnoticed, and CFR Cluj has decided to bring him back to the fold. Davordzie's speed, confidence in taking on defenders, and ability to score past goalkeepers in one-on-one situations have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Before joining CFR Cluj, Davordzie was a rising star in Parma's youth system and even featured in the matchday squad for several Serie A games against top teams like Juventus and Napoli.

With his return to CFR Cluj, Davordzie hopes to showcase his skills in a higher league and make a significant contribution to the team's campaign. The club believes that he has what it takes to excel in the Romanian top flight.