Ghanaian striker Carl Davordzie shines with brace in Romania

Ghanaian forward Carl Davordzie once again showcased his importance to FC Gloria as he scored a brace to secure a convincing 4-1 victory over ACS Medias in the Romania league play-off.

Davordzie, who recently returned from injury with a cameo appearance after a one-month absence, has been instrumental for Gloria FC.

In their recent match against ACS Medias, he demonstrated his prowess with two crucial goals, contributing significantly to his team's success.

The on-loan CFR Cluj forward had also found the net in a midweek encounter against Alba Lulia, further highlighting his impact on the pitch.

Davordzie's goals on Saturday were reminiscent of his previous stellar performances, displaying his ability to navigate through defenders and deliver clinical finishes.

His return to form has been pivotal for Gloria FC as they aim for promotion to the second league.

With his brace against Medias, Davordzie has now amassed an impressive tally of 13 goals in 22 games, solidifying his position as a key player for his club.

Gloria FC's victory over Medias secures their qualification to the semi-finals of the play-off.